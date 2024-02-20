Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 5.0% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 42,268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $12.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.25. The stock had a trading volume of 954,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,051. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $664.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

