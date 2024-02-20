Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.63. The company had a trading volume of 157,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,617. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.