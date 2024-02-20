Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,406. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.