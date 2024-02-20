Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.46 on Monday. 619,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

