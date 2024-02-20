Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.22. 911,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,942. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after buying an additional 708,042 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 699,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 380,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,525,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

