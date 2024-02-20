Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,700. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

