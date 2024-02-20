Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $393,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

