Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $393,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

