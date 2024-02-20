Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,821. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

