Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

