Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

