Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.