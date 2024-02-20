Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. 23,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $575,000.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

