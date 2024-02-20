Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.75. 482,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.