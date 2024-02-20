Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1429 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

KBWD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. 152,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

