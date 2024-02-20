Invesco Ltd. Acquires 128,273 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $293,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $308.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.47. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

