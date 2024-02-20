Invesco Ltd. Acquires 95,386 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Ross Stores worth $251,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 74.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after acquiring an additional 547,416 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

ROST stock opened at $144.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

