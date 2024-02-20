Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $247,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.