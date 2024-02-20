Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $255,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 60.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.50.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

