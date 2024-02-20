Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $272,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

