Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,938,593 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 255.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $289,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

