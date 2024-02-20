Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $430.57 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $439.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.