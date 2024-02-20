Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,503. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

