Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,503. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.