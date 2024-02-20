InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Declares $0.14 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.09.
