InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Plans $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,479. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000.

