Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM):

2/12/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $152.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.50. 3,845,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,816. The company has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,978,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.