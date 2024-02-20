Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ANTO, AZO, BGEO, CM, CTC.A, CWB, DOM, EVTL, IHG, KOS)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 20th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price target on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2,950.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 5,900 ($74.29) price target on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$62.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$170.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.16).

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) target price on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.68) target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price target on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research.

