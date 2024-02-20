IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.56 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $878.68 million and $44.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

