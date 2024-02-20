Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

