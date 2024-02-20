iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

