iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,529,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,801,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

