iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is LPL Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.27% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,147,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

