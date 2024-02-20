iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 630,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,672,000 after acquiring an additional 277,402 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 7,993,978 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

