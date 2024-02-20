iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, February 22nd (NYSEARCA:IJH)

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, February 22nd.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $282.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.36 and its 200 day moving average is $260.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $285.25.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.