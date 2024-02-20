iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.33

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 15461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.