iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.45

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 217755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
