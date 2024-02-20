iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.45

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 217755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after buying an additional 2,933,157 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth $44,190,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

