iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.85

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.85 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 81835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

