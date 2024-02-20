iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.60. 454,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

