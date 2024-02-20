iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $263,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,439,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

