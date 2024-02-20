iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.32. 406,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

