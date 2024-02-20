iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.