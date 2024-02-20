Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 47457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 281,445 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.