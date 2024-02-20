Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 47457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 281,445 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.