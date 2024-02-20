Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.13

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.13 and last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

