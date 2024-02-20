Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 4.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.46% of Jabil worth $74,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

JBL stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.65. 391,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,223. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

