JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.