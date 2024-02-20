Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on March 19th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jarvis Securities Trading Down 4.2 %
JIM stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.08 million, a PE ratio of 662.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.70.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jarvis Securities
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.