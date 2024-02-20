Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on March 19th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jarvis Securities Trading Down 4.2 %

JIM stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.08 million, a PE ratio of 662.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.70.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

