Jefferies Financial Group Boosts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 925

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.63).
Get Our Latest Research Report on J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.