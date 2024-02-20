Jefferies Financial Group Boosts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 925

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685 ($8.63).

Shares of LON JDW traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 801 ($10.09). The stock had a trading volume of 128,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,201. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 516.50 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £990.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,741.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 812.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 726.44.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

