Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($23.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,387 ($17.46) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,294.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,165.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 757.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 960 ($12.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,403 ($17.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 655.74%.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

