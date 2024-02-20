JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.96

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.22. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 2,441,825 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 1,067,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after buying an additional 1,354,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile



JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

