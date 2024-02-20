JMP Securities Trims AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Target Price to $87.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 20.5 %

NYSE AMN opened at $61.69 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.