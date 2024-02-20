John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 71,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 126,052 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.88.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 447,941 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 254,527 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.