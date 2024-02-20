John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 71,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 126,052 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.88.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
