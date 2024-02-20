Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.